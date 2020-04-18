Advertisement

Microsoft Window 10 May 2020 update released for testers: What 's new?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 18, 2020 7:30 am

Latest News

Microsoft is releasing the final build of its Windows 10 May 2020 Update today for developers.
Microsoft is releasing the final build of its Windows 10 May 2020 Update today for developers. The update, however, won’t roll out for users till next month, however, you can get it early by opting into the Release Preview ring of testing. Like the previous update that was in November, this one too has no major changes and includes some improvements to Cortana and Windows search.

 

Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows taskbar and that includes the ability to choose between typing or talking to the digital assistant. The overall UI has also been tweaked for the better. Microsoft has also added quick searches to the search home interface with this latest update, including weather, news, today in history, movies.

This update also features the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, which includes an in-house custom-built Linux kernel. This integration of Linux within Windows 10 will greatly improve the performance of Microsoft’s Linux subsystem in Windows. 

 

Microsoft’s official blog also mentions some fixes for issues which include:

1 An issue that caused the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working.

2 An issue that caused the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.

3 An issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera.

 

The update also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

