Microsoft Teams to Get AI-Based Noise Suppression Feature

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 12:08 pm

Microsoft is working on a feature which will suppress the background noises while you are on a video or voice call. A similar feature is already present in Zoom and Google Meet.
Microsoft Teams, an app that can be used for video call meetings and voice calls will soon be getting a Noise Suppression feature that will use the company's AI to reduce background noise. 

 

The feature was first spotted by WindowsLatest. According to them, Windows 10, 7, and 8.1 users will begin receiving this feature in November 2020. The feature has been under works since quite a few months and is now ready for deployment. 

 

According to WindowsLatest, "The noise suppression feature will analyze your audio feed and use the company’s homegrown deep neural networks to reduce the sound of the background, such as the clicking of the keyboard, noise generated from fans, etc."

 

Read More: Google Meet adds Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS

 

The feature will be arriving for the desktop soon but there's no news if it will come to iOS and Android apps too. With background noise suppression feature, Microsoft will now be able to match up to Zoom and Google Meet as both of them already have this feature available in their respective apps. 

 

Microsoft also has a lot of other features in works such as the Play My Emails for Outlook for Android. 'Play My Emails on the go to get time back in your day with a voice forward, intelligent experience for reading new email in your focused inbox when you’re on the move or when your hands are busy doing other things.', the description for the feature reads. 

 

Another feature arriving soon is the ability to change your status of presence in the online office chat so it can show your teammates that you are not available when they send you a chat. 

Tags: Microsoft

 

