Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India

Microsoft has launched a new laptop in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Earlier last month, Microsoft unveiled a new entry-level laptop called Surface Laptop Go 2 in the US, and the company has brought the same to India in two variants. The laptop succeeds the original Surface Laptop Go launched in 2020. The Surface Laptop Go 2 draws power from an Intel Core i5 processor and has up to 8GB of RAM.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has a price tag of Rs 73,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 80,999. The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available for purchase through offline authorized resellers, offline stores and Amazon India. Further, the laptop comes in four storage configurations for businesses – 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB – starting at Rs 70,990.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specifications

The Surface Laptop Go 2 sports a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that offers a screen resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels, 10-point multitouch and a maximum brightness of 330 nits. The laptop is powered by Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 256GB of removable SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air and is complemented by a large precision trackpad. The machine runs on Windows 11 Home and has a claimed battery life of up to 13.5 hours with typical usage. It gets a 39W power supply inside the box.

Connectivity options include 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Additional features include Windows Hello Sign-in, fingerprint sensor integrated power button (excluding on the base model), 720p HD f/2.0 webcam, dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support.

