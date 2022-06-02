Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched as a new entry-level laptop

Microsoft has unveiled a new budget laptop in the US which is called the Surface Laptop Go 2. The laptop succeeds the original Surface Laptop Go that was launched back in 2020. The Surface Laptop Go 2 draws power from an Intel Core i5 processor and has up to 8GB of RAM.

The base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at $599.99 (approx Rs 46,500) while the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs $699.99 (approx Rs 54,300).

The model will 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at $799.99 (approx Rs 62,000).

There are also commercial models with the same configurations, costing $100 more. The commercial lineup also gets a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model at a price of $1,099.99 (approx Rs 85,300). The laptop will go on sale from June 7 in the US and will be available in Sage, Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone colour options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specifications

The Surface Laptop Go 2 sports a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that offers a screen resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels, 10-point multitouch and a maximum brightness of 330 nits. The laptop is powered by Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 256GB of removable SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air and is complemented by a large precision trackpad. The machine runs on Windows 11 Home and has a claimed battery life of up to 13.5 hours with typical usage. It gets a 39W power supply inside the box.

Connectivity options include 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Additional features include Windows Hello Sign-in, fingerprint sensor integrated power button (excluding on the base model), 720p HD f/2.0 webcam, dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support.