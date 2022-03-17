Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera launched as company’s first AI-powered camera

Microsoft has launched the Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera as its first AI-powered smart camera with features such as automatic reframing, a wide field-of-view, and image correction features that are aimed at improving the meeting experience.

The Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is designed for the Surface Hub 2 and will be sold separately at $799.99 (approx Rs 60,760) starting March 16 or combined with the 85-inch Surface Hub 2S on May 31 for $21,999.99 (approx Rs 16.7 lakh).

Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera Features

“With the new Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera, the meeting experience becomes even more immersive for people both in the room and participating remotely”, says Microsoft. With its automatic framing technology, portable design and high-quality video the Surface Hub 2 Camera helps to ensure participants are seen and heard – whether they are at the back of a large room or interacting with the Surface Hub at the edge of the screen.

Surface Hub 2 Camera reframes, adjusts lighting and enables wide angles of view, all without any warping, distortions or depth-of-field issues that might otherwise limit what is visible, claims Microsoft. “The team put tremendous work into tuning the experience to capture and frame what is occurring in the room while being smooth and natural for remote viewers or participants. Whether someone leaves the room, enters or walks up to interact with the display, everyone in the room is in view and in focus”, explained the company in a blog post.

The camera houses a 12-megapixel sensor, with a 136-degree field of view lens that can keep things near (.4m) and far (8m) simultaneously in focus across a wide variety conference room sizes and configurations. It has 1 Teraflop of compute power along with a new algorithm the company developed to automatically compensate for tilt, distortions and wide-angle corrections so object appear as they would in real life.

Further, its AI can detect people across a variety of postures, lighting conditions and rooms, ensuring every participant is equally visible. All of this is housed inside a machined aluminum body, connected with a USB-C mount and attached with a simple magnetic click.