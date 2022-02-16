Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio launched in India, price starts Rs 1,65,999

Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio in India. The Surface Laptop Studio is available in two variants for the end consumer. There are up to seven variants for commercial and enterprise use.

Price and Availability

The Surface Laptop Studio is priced at Rs 1,65,999 for the base variant. It comes with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The other variant with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. This is is priced at Rs 2,15,999.

The enterprise SKUs start with the same base model with Intel Core i7 processor, Quadro graphics, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. The pricing starts at Rs 1,56,999 and go up to Rs 3,43,499.

The Surface Laptop Studio is already up for pre-orders through partners. It will go on sale on March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Specifications

The Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with 2400 × 1600 pixels resolution, touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the display is attached to a Dynamic Woven Hinge, which allows it to move in multiple angles. This makes it a convertible device that can be used in three different modes.

In laptop mode, you get a full keyboard and touchpad for a traditional laptop-like experience. Then, with the stage mode, you can pull the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is covered, but the touchpad is exposed. It allows gaming, streaming, docking, and presentation in an immersive way, as per Microsoft. Lastly, with Studio mode, one can move the display on top of the keyboard to use it as a canvas or write notes.

The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core H35 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The desktop setup can be created using Thunderbolt 4 technology to connect dual 4K monitors, dock additional accessories, and transfer data easily. Moreover, the device has a 1080p webcam with an haptic feedback enabled touchpad.

As per the company, the Intel Core i5 variants can last up to 19 hours on a single charge. On the other hand, the Core i7 variants can last up to 18 hours. In addition, both variants come bundled with a 65W and 102W charging adapter, respectively.

Further, the laptop includes connectivity options Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and two USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4, and a Surface Connect port. Lastly, there is a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos audio.