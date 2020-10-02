Microsoft Surface Go Laptop and upgraded Surface Pro X announced

Microsoft has released the budget-friendly laptop in its Surface lineup, called the Surface Laptop Go. It has also launched the upgraded version of its 2-in-1 tablet, the Surface Pro X.

Microsoft's Surface lineup is seeing an upgrade today where the company has launched the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go which is the budget laptop from Microsoft. The device is aimed for students and runs Windows 10 in S mode.

Windows 10 in S mode is a version of Windows 10 that's streamlined for security and performance, while providing a familiar Windows experience. To increase security, it allows only apps from the Microsoft Store, and requires Microsoft Edge for safe browsing.

Microsoft has also updated its Surface Pro X, the 2-in-1 machine in the surface lineup. Let's get you through the specs of both the devices.

Surface Laptop Go

The new Laptop Go has a 12.45-inch PixelSense LCD Display with a Resolution of 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) and an Aspect ratio of 3:2. The display has 10 point multi-touch support. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor and has integrated UHD Intel Iris Plus graphics.

It is coupled with 8GB or 4GB of RAM. The base model offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and this model uses the eMMC drive. The 8GB RAM variant has two storage options with 128GB and 256GB of SSD storage options.

For connectivity options, the device supports the latest Wifi 6 Protocol and Bluetooth 5.0 tech. It has 1 x USB-C port, 1 x USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and 1 x Surface Connect port.

The device has up to 13 hours of typical device usage and supports Fast Charging which Microsoft claims that it can charge your Surface Laptop Go to 80% in just over one hour and has a 39W power supply charger.

The laptop also has Dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. On the front, the laptop has a 720p HD camera with f/2.0 aperture and Microsoft has integrated a fingerprint scanner into the power button this time while also having the Windows Hello log-in method.

The device will go on sale in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand on 13th October but it will be available in India in March of 2021. Microsoft has priced the Surface Laptop Go at $549 (approx Rs 40,000) for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB model will retail at $699 (approx Rs 51,000) and the top-end 8GB/256GB model will sell for $899 (Approx Rs 65,000).

Indian Pricing for the same will be announced at the time of launch.

Surface Pro X

The new Surface Pro X has a 13-inch PixelSense Display with sRGB and Enhanced Color Profiles and a resolution of 2880×1920. The device also has 10-point multi-touch support. The upgraded version of the Surface Pro X has the new Microsoft SQ 2 which is Microsoft's own custom-made chip and is the second generation of the chip.

It has Microsoft's SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU with 8GB or 16GB of RAM coupled with 3 SSD storage variants which are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For connectivity, the device has Wifi 5 and supports Bluetooth 5.0 tech. It also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem with Nano-SIM and eSIM support. The tablet has 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x Surface Connect port and a Surface Keyboard connector port.

The tablet comes with up to 15 hours of battery life and 60W power supply with an additional 5W USB-A charging port.

As far as cameras are concerned, the tablet comes with Windows Hello face authentication camera through a 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video support. On the back, we have a 10MP autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video support. The tablet also has Dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The device also supports the Surface Pen which is sold separately.

The Surface Pro X pre-orders have commenced today for commercial customers only in India, and will be available for purchase on October 13th. The device will start at Rs 1,49,999.