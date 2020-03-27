  • 13:10 Mar 27, 2020

Advertisement

Microsoft pausing Windows optional updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 27, 2020 12:00 pm

Latest News

Microsoft has announced that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they will be pausing Windows optional updates till the time things get better regarding the pandemic
Advertisement

Microsoft recently announced that they will be pausing Windows updates which are optional from May 2020. Microsoft has also made it clear that security patches will still continue to roll in without interruptions. Optional updates are designed to provide new software and improve upon existing features for better overall user experience but they don’t hold any security patches.

 

This decision was made amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. This is what the company’s tweet said: “Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products to prioritize security and keep customers protected and productive.” 

Advertisement

 

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges, we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).

 

The company further said, "There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.”  

 

Microsoft hasn’t mentioned any timeframe regarding the duration of this decision as it depends on how the pandemic pans out. Most recently we’ve seen a Windows 10 update reportedly mess up the operating system’s built-in antivirus protection, causing an error message explaining that some files haven’t been scanned. Hopefully, that problem with Windows Defender will be fixed soon enough with a security update.

Realme announces extended warranty on its smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

20 useful Windows 10 shortcuts you should know

Intel to fix Google Chrome power issues

VingaJoy FitLife 2.0 W-200 fitness band launched in India

Oppo extends warranty services for its smartphones, accessories amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Huawei Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life announced

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE announced

Windows Update breaks Windows defender

Top 10 Wallpapers for your PC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies