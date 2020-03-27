Microsoft pausing Windows optional updates

Microsoft has announced that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they will be pausing Windows optional updates till the time things get better regarding the pandemic

Microsoft recently announced that they will be pausing Windows updates which are optional from May 2020. Microsoft has also made it clear that security patches will still continue to roll in without interruptions. Optional updates are designed to provide new software and improve upon existing features for better overall user experience but they don’t hold any security patches.

This decision was made amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. This is what the company’s tweet said: “Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products to prioritize security and keep customers protected and productive.”

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges, we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).

The company further said, "There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.”

Microsoft hasn’t mentioned any timeframe regarding the duration of this decision as it depends on how the pandemic pans out. Most recently we’ve seen a Windows 10 update reportedly mess up the operating system’s built-in antivirus protection, causing an error message explaining that some files haven’t been scanned. Hopefully, that problem with Windows Defender will be fixed soon enough with a security update.