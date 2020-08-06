Microsoft partners with Samsung to bring Android apps to Windows 10

The company has announced users can now access Android applications directly from the Windows 10 platform.

Microsoft has announced its partnership with Samsung to bring new features to its Windows 10 platform. The company has announced users can now access Android applications directly from the Windows 10 platform.

The company has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 users can access and interact with their favourite mobile apps directly on your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app. The brand has revealed that one can launch the app from the Your Phone section and it will open in a separate window, which makes it easier to multi-task and one can pin their phone’s Android apps to the Windows taskbar or Start Menu for quick access.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 users can now access a single mobile app on their PC. Furthermore, the company is making it seamless to transition between Galaxy Note 20 and Microsoft 365 apps with instant access to important notes across your devices. Additionally, in near future, Samsung Notes can automatically sync with the OneNote feed in Outlook on the web or OneNote as an image. One can also jot down notes from a meeting or grocery list with the S Pen on Galaxy Note 20.

One can also sync Samsung Reminders from the Galaxy Note 20 to the Windows 10 PC across Microsoft To-Do, Outlook and Microsoft Teams experiences. One can view and edit from anywhere, keeping your reminders aligned across your phone, PC and apps.

Xbox Game Pass

The company has also partnered with Samsung to bring its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The subscription service allows members to play Xbox games on their Xbox console, PC and Android devices using an Xbox controller. The brand says that users will get Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Customers who pre-order the new Galaxy Note20 have the option to select the Gaming Bundle at purchase, which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Samsung is including the all-new Power A MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller with an attachable phone clip with the Gaming Bundle. Pre-orders have already started and cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes live in 22 markets in North America, Europe and South Korea beginning Sept. 15.