Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest in ShareChat, offers deal to buy TikTok India business and more

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest in ShareChat, an Indian-based content sharing platform. The company is planning to invest $100 million in the Indian content sharing platform.

As per a report by LiveMint, Microsoft investment will be about a third of what ShareChat is looking to raise in the latest round of funding. The report further highlights that the deal might take a couple of months to close as the talks are at an early stage. ShareChat is likely to raise funds from the existing investors before closing deals with the new ones, the report further added. With this, Microsoft is looking to step up its investment in the video-making platforms.

The company is already in talks with TikTok to buy its US operations. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the US operations of TikTok. The deal is said to run into billions of dollars.

"A deal could be completed by Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, and the talks involve representatives from Microsoft, Bytedance and the White House. Talks are fluid, and a deal may not come together," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is said be in negotiations with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to purchase its operations in different countries. The company is planning to buy all of TikTok global business, including its operations in India and Europe, reports the Finanical Times. The report further highlights that the company is planning to buy the assets of TikTok in America, Australia and New Zealand. TikTok faces a September 15 deadline to either complete a sale of its U.S. operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the United States.

The report further highlights that Microsoft has a plan to buy all its assets in the countries where TikTok operates. The report added that there was a deal in the works with Microsoft for TikTok India, but that if it fell through, ByteDance could sell the business to foreign or local buyers. The company will license its technology to the company and it will share revenue as well.

Microsoft has also announced its partnership with Samsung to bring new features to its Windows 10 platform. The company has announced users can now access Android applications directly from the Windows 10 platform.

The company has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 users can access and interact with their favourite mobile apps directly on your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app. The brand has revealed that one can launch the app from the Your Phone section and it will open in a separate window, which makes it easier to multi-task and one can pin their phone’s Android apps to the Windows taskbar or Start Menu for quick access.