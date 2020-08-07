Advertisement

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest in ShareChat, offers deal to buy TikTok India business and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 2:09 pm

Latest News

The company is planning to invest $100 million in the Indian content sharing platform.
Advertisement

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest in ShareChat, an Indian-based content sharing platform. The company is planning to invest $100 million in the Indian content sharing platform. 

 

As per a report by LiveMint, Microsoft investment will be about a third of what ShareChat is looking to raise in the latest round of funding. The report further highlights that the deal might take a couple of months to close as the talks are at an early stage. ShareChat is likely to raise funds from the existing investors before closing deals with the new ones, the report further added. With this, Microsoft is looking to step up its investment in the video-making platforms. 

 

The company is already in talks with TikTok to buy its US operations. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the US operations of TikTok. The deal is said to run into billions of dollars.

 

Advertisement

"A deal could be completed by Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, and the talks involve representatives from Microsoft, Bytedance and the White House. Talks are fluid, and a deal may not come together," The Wall Street Journal reported.

 

Meanwhile, Microsoft is said be in negotiations with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to purchase its operations in different countries. The company is planning to buy all of TikTok global business, including its operations in India and Europe, reports the Finanical Times. The report further highlights that the company is planning to buy the assets of TikTok in America, Australia and New Zealand. TikTok faces a September 15 deadline to either complete a sale of its U.S. operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the United States.

 

The report further highlights that Microsoft has a plan to buy all its assets in the countries where TikTok operates. The report added that there was a deal in the works with Microsoft for TikTok India, but that if it fell through, ByteDance could sell the business to foreign or local buyers. The company will license its technology to the company and it will share revenue as well.

 

Microsoft has also announced its partnership with Samsung to bring new features to its Windows 10 platform. The company has announced users can now access Android applications directly from the Windows 10 platform.

 

The company has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 users can access and interact with their favourite mobile apps directly on your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app. The brand has revealed that one can launch the app from the Your Phone section and it will open in a separate window, which makes it easier to multi-task and one can pin their phone’s Android apps to the Windows taskbar or Start Menu for quick access.

Microsoft Family Safety app to manage screen usage and more announced

US will ban TikTok app, Microsoft in talks to acquire Chinese app US operations

Microsoft partners with Samsung to bring Android apps to Windows 10

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Microsoft

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi clarifies on pre-installed banned Chinese apps on its smartphones

Smartphones and gadgets going on sale in next 7 days

Friendship Day 2020: How to celebrate it virtually?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies