Microsoft Family Safety app to manage screen usage and more announced

The app is known as Microsoft Family Safety application and it is available for download from both Android and iOS platforms.

Advertisement

Microsoft has rolled out a new digital wellbeing app to help to manage screen time usage of family members and more. The app is known as Microsoft Family Safety application and it is available for download from both Android and iOS platforms.

The company has revealed that the app provides the ability to set app and game screen time limits. One can add 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours or more of screen time. The limit can be extended if they run out of the limit and more. The company says that it will send an email every week to both parents and kids with highlights of the child’s digital activity.

The app also provides web and search filters to block adult content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list. This feature works with the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Xbox, and Android. Furthermore, the app also allows parents to get purchase requests if their child is purchasing some apps or more from Microsoft store.

Advertisement

The app also comes with a location sharing feature that allows parents to see each of their family members’ last known location on a map and save favourite locations like “home” to see, at a glance, that everyone is safe and sound. The company says that the location data will not be sold or shared with other third-parties. The company has also added a way to lock or unlock specific apps and it has updated design to be more accessible and inclusive. The company has also added location clustering to see when multiple family members are at the same location.