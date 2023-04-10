Microsoft adds BingAI Chat to SwiftKey keyboard: Check out details

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey a few years back and made it completely free for everyone to use. Since then, it has been the preferred keyboard for many, both on Android and iOS. Now, Microsoft is incorporating its Bing AI Chat into the SwiftKey keyboard itself, thereby giving an appealing reason to new users to switch to this keyboard.

Currently available in beta, Microsoft SwiftKey now has Bing Chat mode integrated into it, which OpenAI’s ChatGPT powers. In February, Microsoft did the same with Bing Mobile app and Skype where they were carrying the smarts of ChatGPT. With SwiftKey getting the same treatment, we can only imagine how long it would take for Microsoft to completely integrate Bing AI Chat in all of its products.

Pedram Rezaei, Microsoft’s CTO of mobile and commerce, revealed on Twitter that the company has added a major AI functionality to SwiftKey Beta. The Verge reported the same and was the first one to spot the feature. The feature is live for those who are enrolled into the beta of Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard and have access to Bing Chat preview.

The new functionality adds features such as the ability to select different tones if they want to change the form of a sentence based on specific scenarios. There are four available tones, namely “Professional,” “Casual,” “Polite,” and “Social post.”

Further, it gets the “Chat” option which is basically the exact same as the chat mode in Bing app. In other words, if you are donning the SwiftKey keyboard everywhere across the UI and have it set as your default keyboard, you can uninstall the Bing app if you use it only for the chat mode.

The new SwiftKey feature is only available on Android for the time being. iOS users may also get the same in the future but Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything yet.