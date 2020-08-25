Micromax to set up design lab in India, first set of Made in India phones coming in October

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that Micromax is all set to set up its first design lab in India.

Micromax is all set to make a grand comeback in India while banking high on the Make in India initiative. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that Micromax is all set to set up its first design lab in India.

The design lab will be tasked to design and make smartphones to give stiff competition to other prominent players in the market. The sources further revealed that the first batch of Made in India phones will be launched in the month of October. The sources further added that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Keeping the chipset in mind, it is safe to say that the company is planning to target the budget segment in India. One should expect, the upcoming smartphone could be priced around Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. We earlier reported that Micromax is planning to launch two to three smartphones in India. The launch is expected to take place in the month of September.

The smartphones were previously said to be launched in August, however, due to some production issues, the company has shifted the launch date in the month of September. The sources further revealed that the company will be launching two to three smartphones in the country in the month of September.



Micromax is looking to target the budget segment with its next-generation of smartphones. The phones, as per the sources, will be priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. All the smartphones will be powered by the latest MediaTek chipsets. We earlier reported that the two smartphones will be loaded with the latest MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors.