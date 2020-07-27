Exclusive: Micromax to launch two to three smartphones in September

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand will launch the new wave of smartphones in the month of September.

The smartphones were previously said to be launched in August, however, due to some production issues, the company has shifted the launch date in the month of September. The sources further revealed that the company will be launching two to three smartphones in the country in the month of September.

Micromax is looking to target the budget segment with its next-generation of smartphones. The phones, as per the sources, will be priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. All the smartphones will be powered by the latest MediaTek chipsets. We earlier reported that the two smartphones will be loaded with the latest MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors.

With this, Micromax is planning to launch itself again in the smartphone market. The new launches will mark the launch of Micromax 3.0. The sources have revealed that the company is now getting ready to deliver timely updates to its new range of smartphones. Micromax will provide at least two years of major Android updates to its new range of smartphones along with timely security patches.

Does Micromax 3.0 have a future?

Micromax 3.0 sure looks promising, however, the brand will need to push harder in order to gain the lost trust of the customers. The company has a sad history of getting in and out of the smartphone industry and the after-sales support has been always the cause of worry for many users as they are not getting the desired parts so that the phones can get fixed in service centres.

The competition will be tough for the Indian brand as we have seen players like Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung taking the major share in the budget segment, while Infinix, Tecno, Itel and more firming holding the entry-level segment. In order to beat this, the company needs to offer a unique proposition to its customers, not just ride high on the anti-China sentiment in the country.