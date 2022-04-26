HomeNewsMicromax In 2C launched in India with Unisoc chipset

Micromax In 2C launched in India with Unisoc chipset

Micromax has launched the In 2C smartphone in India in a single variant with 3GB RAM.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Micromax in 2c

Micromax has launched the In 2C smartphone in India as a new budget offering from the company. The device has been launched as the successor to the In 2B smartphone that debuted in India last year. The device comes with features like Android 11, Unisoc T610 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more.

Micromax In 2C costs Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB + 32GB variant. The device will be sold at Rs 7,499 as a part of an introductory offer. However, there’s no word as to how long the offer will last. The device is available in Brown and Silver colours through Flipkart and the Micromax official site. It will be available for purchase starting May 1.

Micromax In 2C Specifications

The Micromax In 2C has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits max brightness, and an 89 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For the optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear.

This includes an 8-megapixel primary camera and a depth sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Additional features include Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner but does have face unlock support.

Overall, the device looks similar to In 2B in terms of the processor but it seems more of a downgrade than an upgrade. The In 2C lacks a fingerprint sensor which In 2B has. In addition, the In 2C also has lower storage and RAM in comparison to the In 2B.

Micromax IN 2C

Micromax IN 2C
  • ChipsetUnisoc T610
  • RAM (GB)3
  • Storage32
  • Display6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels)
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

