Micromax E7446 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Micromax launched the ‘IN’ branded smartphone – IN 1 in India earlier this year in March. Now the company is said to have been working on the successor. An upcoming Micromax E7446 smartphone has surfaced in benchmarks.

Micromax E7446 Geekbench listing

A Micromax smartphone with codename E7446 has surfaced on benchmarking platform Geekbench, which is believed to be the upcoming Micromax IN 2 or IN Note 2.

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset clocked at 2GHz. It will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device is expected to be launched in more memory variants.

The listing further reveals that the upcoming device will be running the Android 11 operating system out of the box. It is likely to come with the brand’s own custom user interface on top. The phone has achieved a single-core score of 500 and a multi-core score of 1,546 on Geekbench.

In similar news, Micromax is launching a phone on July 30th in India. The company is teasing the launch with the hashtag #NoHangPhone, and this could be the Micromax IN 2B.

Micromax IN 2B will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution according to the leaked specs. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset.

Further, the device is said to come in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the software, the device will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the camera department, the Micromax IN 2B will feature a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone will come equipped with an 8-megapixel camera.

Lastly, the phone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Besides this phone, the company is also preparing an IN 2C smartphone. Micromax In 2C may launch in August in India. A Unisoc T-610 chipset will power it.