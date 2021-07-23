Micromax IN 2B specs leaked ahead of launch on July 30

Micromax In 2B is likely to be launched in India this month on July 30. Now ahead of the launch, the specifications of this device have leaked online.

Micromax has already started releasing teasers for the upcoming launch on its Twitter handle. Going by the teaser, the upcoming handset will offer smooth performance, long battery life with the focus group being Gig workers.

Micromax IN 2B Specs

According to the leaked specs, Micromax IN 2B will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset. Alo according to an earlier GeekBench benchmarking platform, the phone will sport a Unisoc T610 chipset.

Further, the device is said to come in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the software, the device will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the camera department, the Micromax IN 2B will feature a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone will come equipped with an 8-megapixel camera.

Lastly, the report reveals that the phone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. These specs have been leaked by Pricebaba.

Micromax In 2B will be the successor of Micromax In 1B. To recall, the Micromax 1N 1B was launched by Micromax earlier in 2020 in November. It was powered by an octa-core MediaTek G35 chipset. The Unisoc on the IN 2B will then be a downgrade as compared to its predecessor.

Micromax In 2C Specification

Besides this phone, the company is also preparing an IN 2C smartphone. Micromax In 2C may launch in August in India. It nd will be powered by a Unisoc T-610 chipset.

The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS. The Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,127 points in the multi-core in Geekbench 5.4.1.