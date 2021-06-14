Mi Watch Revolve Active to launch in India on June 22

Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with SpO2 monitoring (which was missing in the Mi Watch Revolve) and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22. Now the company has today confirmed to launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch alongside on the same day.

While the Mi 11 Lite will be a Flipkart exclusive, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available on Amazon, in addition to mi.com. The upcoming watch will be an upgrade to the Mi Watch Revolve which was launched in the country last year for Rs 10,999.

Amazon has also created the listing for the Mi Watch Revolve Active. As per the listing, Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a similar design as Mi Watch Revolve. For features, it will come with SpO2 monitoring (which was missing in the Mi Watch Revolve) and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support.



It will also come with heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, stress management, smart notification feature, and much more.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve specifications and features

The Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch circular display with a resolution of 454 × 454, 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Xiaomi offers a selection of over 110 watch faces on the Mi Watch Color.

The battery capacity is 420mAh which claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Some of the additional features include NFC, Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), stress monitoring, and sleep tracking.





It includes Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS for connectivity. The watch is also 5 ATM rated for its water-resistance capabilities. Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.