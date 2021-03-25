Advertisement

Mi TV Stick gets a price cut in India for a limited period

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2021 11:10 am

Mi TV Stick is a smart, compact and portable gadget that transforms any non-smart TV into a smart TV.
Mi TV Stick is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 2,400 as a part of the Mi Super Sale. The price cut is only valid for a limited period as the Super Sale will go on only until March 26.

 

The streaming device was launched at a price of Rs 2,799 in India last year. This means that the Mi TV Stick has got an effective price cut of Rs 300. You can now buy the device at the discounted price from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and the company's retail partners. It is only available in Black colour.

Mi TV Stick is a smart, compact and portable gadget that transforms any non-smart TV into a smart TV. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

 

Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen. The device comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls. It comes with Google Play Store to download apps and games easily. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

 

Mi TV Stick also supports both Dolby Audio + DTS digital and comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. It also comes pre-loaded with Google’s Data Saver especially designed for India that allows up to three times more content streaming.

 

Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB power port. Mi TV Stick measures 92.4x30.2x15.2mm and weighs just 28.5 grams.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which one is a better streaming stick?

Mi India announces benefit of up to Rs 2,400 on purchase of Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick

