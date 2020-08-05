Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 12:49 pm

Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen.
Xiaomi has today launched Mi TV Stick in India for Rs 2,799. The device will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores starting from August 7. It will also soon be available via Mi partner stores across the country.

The Mi TV Stick is a portable streaming device that connects to a television via an HDMI port. It comes in black colour variant with a dual-tone finish and Mi logo.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications


Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen. The device comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls. It comes with Google Play Store to download apps and games easily.

 

The Mi TV Stick powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It also comes with Mi Voice Remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

 

Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB power port.

It supports Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) video resolution at 60fps. Additionally, in terms of audio, the Mi TV Stick features Dolby Audio and DTS sound for enhanced audio experience. Mi TV Stick measures 92.4x30.2x15.2mm and weighs just 28.5 grams.

