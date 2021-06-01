Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched in India for Rs 23,999

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition carries a bezel-less elegant design and features a 93.7% screen to body ratio and 178 degree viewing angle.

Mi India has today expanded their new Horizon Edition TV series with the launch of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 23,999 and will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio & Retail partner stores. Availability will be subject to the respective state Govt guidelines of serviceability

The company has also announced a launch offer with Upto Rs 1000 off on HDFC Credit & Debit Card EMI.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition carries a bezel-less elegant design and features a 93.7% screen to body ratio and 178 degree viewing angle. It is powered with an enhanced version of PatchWall that allows users to navigate through the universe of varied content from more than 25 content partners such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and many others.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon is powered by a Cortex A53 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. It comes with the Android TV 9.0 that packs quality enhancements in terms of navigation, a pleasing visual interface, and simplified controls. It brings access to over 5,000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

For audio, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. The ports available at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports. This helps in connecting to multiple devices like soundbar, home theatre etc. easily.

Sporting Mi Quick Wake feature, it allows you to resume watching your favorite shows in just 5 seconds. It also comes with Mi Quick Mute feature that allows users to mute the TV by simply double tapping the volume down key button.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition also features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology ensuring stunning visuals and true-to-life colours. The VPE technology is tuned to perfection over the years to provide an accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pinpoint precision in color reproduction.

Commenting on the launch, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category lead - TVs, Mi India, mentioned, “At Mi India, Smart TVs are one of the biggest categories for us. We are always working towards bringing in specifications and features based on our customers’ feedback to best suit the market needs.”

With people consuming more content lately, we are providing an immersive work of art in a different size and form factor with the launch of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. Tuned to perfection with bright and vivid display and the most loved bezel-less design, we are confident that it is going to be an enticing option for our consumers and Mi fans.”