Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) launched in India for Rs 799

Xiaomi has launched Mi Smart LED bulb (B22) in India today. The Mi LED Smart Bulb (B22) is priced at Rs 799 and is available for purchase from Mi.com.



The Mi Smart LED bulb comes with a rated power of 9W and a brightness rating of 950 Lumens. The bulb comes with a B22 base, which is perfect for Indian homes. You don’t need a separate E27 to B22 converter that was required for its Mi LED Smart Bulb launched in India last year. The smart bulb features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, meaning users can activate the device with the help of voice commands.



Xiaomi promises a lifespan of approximately 25,000 hours for the Mi Smart LED Bulb and claims that it can produce 16 million colours with a colour temperature adjustment from 1,700k to 6,500k. The bulb will also allow users to switch from a brightness of 80 lumens all the way up to 800 lumens. Users can use Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on/off the lights, just brightness, colour temperature right from their smartphones.



The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light. The bulb operates at ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation



The Mi Smart LED bulb can connect to WiFi through the Mi Home app. It supports Single Band 2.4GHz frequency only. The Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.