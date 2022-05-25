Xiaomi Smart Band 7, RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition, Redmi Buds 4 series launched

Alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 11T Pro series, Xiaomi also unveiled a bunch of other products in China at its Tuesday event. These new products include RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022), Xiaomi Smart Band 7 fitness wearable, Redmi Buds 4 TWS and the Redmi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds.

Talking about the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022), its pricing starts from CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 52,000). It will go on sale in China on May 31 and is already available for pre-booking. The Redmi Buds 4 is priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,300) whereas the Buds 4 Pro costs CNY 369 (approx Rs 4,200). Both TWS earphones are up for pre-orders and will go on sale from May 30 in China. The Buds 4 is available in White and Light Blue colours while the Pro model is offered in Polar Night and Mirror Lake White colours.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 costs CNY 249 (approx Rs 2,900) for the Standard Version, and CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,500) for the NFC model. It is available for pre-booking, and will go on sale from May 31. Xiaomi has launched the Smart Band 7 in six colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White. One can also purchase Summer Limited Edition wrist bands.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) Specifications

The new RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition sports a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. The display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions.

The machine is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. The CPU is paired with AMD RDNA2 integrated graphics with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 56Wh battery that can provide up to 10 hours of backup. It runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) features a dual-fan cooling system with dual air outlets and dual heat pipes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 2 x USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic combo jack.

Additional features include a full-sized backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor/ power button, dual 2W stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology and an HD webcam for video conferences.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Specifications

The Smart Band 7 is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 6. The Smart Band 7 sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-On display functionality support, 192×490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. The display is claimed to have 25 percent more viewable area as compared to its predecessor.

Users get over 100 customisable band faces for a versatile and personalised look for their wearable. The Mi Smart Band 7 comes packed with a bunch of health-related features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and women’s health tracking.

For battery life, it is claimed to deliver up to 14 days on a single charge. The band is certified to 5ATM water resistance. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC for connectivity. You can also check your notifications on the band when it is connected to your smartphone. The band can be charged using a magnetic port.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 supports a total of 120 sports modes, including indoor training such as stretching, professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, and tennis. The band also supports four professional sports data analysis such as recovery time and training load, among others.

Redmi Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver along with support for 35dB noise cancellation with AI intelligent adjustment on the Buds 4. The Buds 4 Pro features HiFi sound quality and virtual stereo sound. It also offers noise cancellation up to 43dB and is also said to be resistant against the wind noise.

Both TWS earphones come with dual transparency mode. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro features 59ms low latency mode. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro also offer a low latency mode (59ms) that automatically activates as soon as the connected device enters the game mode, as per Xiaomi.

The Buds 4 Pro are claimed to offer 9 hours of playback from buds, and a total of up to 36 hours of battery with noise cancellation off. The Buds 4 have a 30 hours playback time. They can be charged via a USB Type-C port. Further, you get touch controls for music and calling. Both of them are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, and use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. The earbuds can be instantly connected to devices once the storage case is opened.