HomeNewsMi Pad 5 confirmed to launch on August 10

Mi Pad 5 confirmed to launch on August 10

The Mi Pad 5 series has now been confirmed to launch in China on August 10 alongside the Mi MIX 4. The series should consist of three new tablets

By Abhishek Malhotra
Mi Pad 5 launch confirmed

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has confirmed it will be launching Mi Pad 5 on August 10
  • The tablet also seems to come with a stylus
  • The Mi Pad 5 series could consist of three tablets

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing a new tablet on August 10, alongside the Mi MIX 4 launch. The device is dubbed Mi Pad 5 and the series has been leaked a few times in the past. But earlier, we didn’t have a launch date which Xiaomi has now confirmed.

The latest teaser also shows that along with the tablet, it will also be getting a compatible stylus. The stylus has been spotted on FCC earlier with model number M2107K81PC. The exact specs are unknown while its confirmed to come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Mi Pad 5 Series Specifications

As per previous leaks, the tablet will come in three variants. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, 5 Plus, and 5 Pro. The first variant will be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support. It should feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will pack an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Talking about the camera details, there will be a 48-megapixel camera. It measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 510 grams, as per the leak.

Read More: First high-end speaker from Xiaomi arriving alongside Mi MIX 4

The second variant will also feature the Snapdragon 870 chip, but it will be a Wi-Fi-only device. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 67W fast charging. Its other specs are said to be almost the same as the first variant. The first and second variants may be Mi Pad 5 and the Pad 5 Pro.

The third model will come with a LCD display with 2K resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 33W fast charging. As its a slightly toned down version of the tablets above, this one is likely to be the Mi Pad 5 Lite.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVivo Y53s launching in India on August 9
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.