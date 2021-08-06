Mi Pad 5 confirmed to launch on August 10

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing a new tablet on August 10, alongside the Mi MIX 4 launch. The device is dubbed Mi Pad 5 and the series has been leaked a few times in the past. But earlier, we didn’t have a launch date which Xiaomi has now confirmed.

The latest teaser also shows that along with the tablet, it will also be getting a compatible stylus. The stylus has been spotted on FCC earlier with model number M2107K81PC. The exact specs are unknown while its confirmed to come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Mi Pad 5 Series Specifications

As per previous leaks, the tablet will come in three variants. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, 5 Plus, and 5 Pro. The first variant will be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support. It should feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will pack an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Talking about the camera details, there will be a 48-megapixel camera. It measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 510 grams, as per the leak.

Read More: First high-end speaker from Xiaomi arriving alongside Mi MIX 4

The second variant will also feature the Snapdragon 870 chip, but it will be a Wi-Fi-only device. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 67W fast charging. Its other specs are said to be almost the same as the first variant. The first and second variants may be Mi Pad 5 and the Pad 5 Pro.

The third model will come with a LCD display with 2K resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 33W fast charging. As its a slightly toned down version of the tablets above, this one is likely to be the Mi Pad 5 Lite.