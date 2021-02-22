Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) will be available in Black and Blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,499 for purchase exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and Amazon.in starting 1st March, 2021.

Mi India has today announced their latest line-up of audio products in India with the launch of Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro.



Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) will be available in Black and Blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,499 for purchase exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and Amazon.in starting 1st March, 2021.



Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will be available in Black and Blue colour at a price of Rs 1,799 for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and retail partners staring 1st March, 2021.



Featuring a compact design and best-in-class features, the devices offer high-quality sound, deeper bass, clear and rich vocals for a complete sound experience.





Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)



The 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) packs twin 8W x 2 Full Range drivers to ensure an outstanding, high-quality sound output in all directions. Featuring a stylish vibrant mesh and trendy design, the speaker comes with anti-slip paddings that make the device handy and provides a strong grip that reduces the risk of any accidental slips.





The compact speaker comes with dual sound modes. One can easily switch between normal and deep bass modes as per mood and occasion. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) can also be paired together in the same room in the TWS mode for the perfect stereo sound experience. The sound signature is powerful, premium and fulfilling, making it an ideal product for all the house parties, workout sessions and adventure trips.





Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2600mAh battery life that can last up to 13 hours. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be immersed underwater for 30min at maximum depth of 1 meter. It also comes with a built-in microphone for taking calls and it also works with voice assistants.



Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro



Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC & ENC). They are premium looking super lightweight earphones that come with a new anti-cerumen design & anti-blockage speaker net. The anti-cerumen design is created to help keep the buds clean and wax free. The anti-blockage speaker net helps to block small particles that seep inside the device via the speaker net.



Featuring one-click Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earphone puts an end to various surrounding noises by counteracting the noise waves and bringing down the surrounding noise spectrum by 25dB. It is also equipped with Environmental noise cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during a call. The microphone detects the direction of the speech and suppresses the environmental noise up to 90% to deliver a crystal clear voice call experience.



Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes equipped with a 10 mm dynamic driver that provides music that pleases the ears. It also features 125ms low Latency audio for a delay-free audio experience & a better and faster gaming experience.





Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with 20 hours of battery backup. They have IPX5 splash and sweat proof rating which make it the ideal bluetooth earphones for everyday workout sessions.

