Advertisement

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 2:58 pm

Latest News

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) will be available in Black and Blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,499 for purchase exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and Amazon.in starting 1st March, 2021.
Advertisement

Mi India has today announced their latest line-up of audio products in India with the launch of Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) will be available in Black and Blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,499 for purchase exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and Amazon.in starting 1st March, 2021.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will be available in Black and Blue colour at a price of Rs 1,799 for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in starting 22nd Feb, 2021 and retail partners staring 1st March, 2021.

Featuring a compact design and best-in-class features, the devices offer high-quality sound, deeper bass, clear and rich vocals for a complete sound experience.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)


The 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) packs twin 8W x 2 Full Range drivers to ensure an outstanding, high-quality sound output in all directions. Featuring a stylish vibrant mesh and trendy design, the speaker comes with anti-slip paddings that make the device handy and provides a strong grip that reduces the risk of any accidental slips.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The compact speaker comes with dual sound modes. One can easily switch between normal and deep bass modes as per mood and occasion. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) can also be paired together in the same room in the TWS mode for the perfect stereo sound experience. The sound signature is powerful, premium and fulfilling, making it an ideal product for all the house parties, workout sessions and adventure trips.

 
Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2600mAh battery life that can last up to 13 hours. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be immersed underwater for 30min at maximum depth of 1 meter. It also comes with a built-in microphone for taking calls and it also works with voice assistants.


Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro


Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC & ENC). They are premium looking super lightweight earphones that come with a new anti-cerumen design & anti-blockage speaker net. The anti-cerumen design is created to help keep the buds clean and wax free. The anti-blockage speaker net helps to block small particles that seep inside the device via the speaker net.

Featuring one-click Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earphone puts an end to various surrounding noises by counteracting the noise waves and bringing down the surrounding noise spectrum by 25dB. It is also equipped with Environmental noise cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during a call. The microphone detects the direction of the speech and suppresses the environmental noise up to 90% to deliver a crystal clear voice call experience.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes equipped with a 10 mm dynamic driver that provides music that pleases the ears. It also features 125ms low Latency audio for a delay-free audio experience & a better and faster gaming experience.


Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with 20 hours of battery backup. They have IPX5 splash and sweat proof rating which make it the ideal bluetooth earphones for everyday workout sessions.

Advertisement

Xiaomi is planning on launching a new car: Report

Redmi 9 Power 6+128GB variant launched in India for Rs 12,999

Redmi K40 series confirmed to come 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, 4520mAh battery

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant to launch soon in India

Redmi K40 teased ahead of February 25 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series key features teased ahead of launch on March 4

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Helix's first smart watch “Helix Smart” launched for Rs 3995

Syska launches 20,000mAh power bank with 18W fast charging support

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies