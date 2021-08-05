Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch launched in India with PatchWall UI

Xiaomi has launched a new smart television in India called the Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch. The TV runs on Xiaomi’s own PatchWall UI skin on top of Android TV. The TV is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 1GB of RAM.

The Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch is priced at Rs 15,999. It comes in a single black colour and has already gone on sale starting today, August 5th. In addition, one can avail of up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI.

Mi LED TV 4C Specifications

This smart TV comes with a 32-inch display panel with HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels). In addition, the panel has a 60hz refresh rate with a 178-degree viewing angle and 8ms response time. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor, paired with the Mali-450 MP3 GPU.

There’s 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV possesses Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine and has PatchWall UI based on Android. You get access to over 5000 apps along with a built-in Chromecast. There are a bunch of ports available on the TV for connectivity. These include 3 x HDMI ports – one of which supports ARC, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x AV port, 1 x Ethernet port, and 1 x earphone out.

For wireless connections, there’s Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi. The TC further gets dual 10W speakers that support DTS HD audio. The remote of the TV comes with a voice assistant button for easy access to apps. There are dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well.

