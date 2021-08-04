Mi MIX 4 launch set for August 10

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for what is likely going to be the first phone from the brand to have an in-screen camera. The Mi MIX 4 launch is now set for August 10 in China, as the company has announced.

The announcement was made through Weibo via Xiaomi’s official account. Along with the Mi MIX 4, we may also witness the launch of the Mi CC11 series, Mi Pad 5 lineup, and MIUI 13. Interestingly, Xiaomi recently confirmed that Mi MIX 4 will not boot MIUI 13 but will come with MIUI 12.5.

The Mi MIX 4 is expected to come with an under-display camera. However, it will be no ordinary under-display sensor, as it’s shown to be towards the middle of the device. The device is rumoured to have three in-display sensors: the selfie camera, the fingerprint sensor, and a light. Smartphones usually have the sensor located towards the top.

Mi MIX 4 Specifications (Rumoured)

Xiaomi phone with 2016118C model was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification website and TENAA. The 3C certification suggests the device may arrive with 120W fast charging support. In addition, the device may also carry support for 70W or 80W wireless charging.

As per earlier leaks, the phone will launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. In addition, both variants will have 256GB of internal storage. The device will most likely support 5G, considering it’s one of the top-of-the-line devices from Xiaomi. The Mi MIX 4 could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The rear camera setup of the phone may sport triple cameras. They may include Samsung GN1s 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone should be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

The company is also working on overcoming the limitations of the under-display camera tech, including reduced picture quality or a less pleasant display viewing experience.