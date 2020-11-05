Advertisement

Mi India launches Mi Notebook 14 E-learning Edition, Pocket Powerbank Pro

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 2:22 pm

Mi India has launched a new product under its notebook portfolio, called the Mi Notebook 14 E-learning Edition along with a pocket sized power bank.

Mi India expands its laptop portfolio in India today with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. The company has also announced Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro with 22.5W fast charging capability. 

 

Mi Notebook E-learning Edition

 

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition will be available in Silver colour at an inaugral starting price of Rs 34,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. 

 

Mi Pocket Powerbank Pro

 

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro will be available in Black colour variant for Rs 1,099, exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Homes, starting 5th November 2020

 

Mi Notebook 14 E-learning Edition Specifications 

 

Mi Notebook E-learning Edition-1

 

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a 14-inch display with 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and eye strain. 

 

The notebook weighs 1.5Kgs and also sports an in-built 720p HD Webcam. The Notebook is powered by the dual core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620.

 

It is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and 256GB of fast SSD storage, ensuring an overall smooth performance. In addition to this, it comes with DTS Audio Processing to fine tune audio levels. 

 

Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition offers up to 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery upto 50% in under 35 mins.

 

The Notebook features 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combo Audio Jack,1 x DC-j ports. For the sound, the device features two 2W speakers. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

 

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro Specifications 

 

Mi Pocket Powerbank Pro-1

 

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro 10000mAh comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging and can charge a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery 1.6 times on a single charge. It is made from environment friendly PC + ABS material that makes it lightweight. 

 

Featuring a Type-C and Micro-USB charging input support, the device also comes with three output ports. It also comes with a 12-layer advanced chip protection which safeguards all devices from factors such as temperature protection, short circuit, reset protection, battery overcharge and over discharge protection. 

 

The Mi Pocket Powerbank Pro also features a low power charging mode which allows consumers to charge devices that require low-power output such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands or smartwatches safely by simply double pressing the power button.

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

