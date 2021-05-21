Mi Boost Pro Power Bank with 30,000mAh capacity goes on open sale in India

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partnered retail outlets.

Xiaomi opened crowdfunding for its new Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh power bank in India back in March. Now the power bank has gone on open sale in India.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank is priced at Rs 2,299 in India compared to crowdfunding price of Rs 1999. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partnered retail outlets.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank comes with a total of four ports. There are two USB Type-A ports alongside one micro USB and one USB Type-C port to let you charge three devices simultaneously. The available USB Type-C port can also be used to charge the power bank itself with 24W fast charging. Users can also charge the power bank with a micro-USB cable as well.

It has 18W fast charging support via its USB Type-C port. Using its 30W proprietary fast charger, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro can be charged fully in 7.5 hours. It features 16-layer protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, intelligent temperature control and more. It also features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and therefore, it is compatible with almost all devices.

Lastly, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh measures 154.5 x 72.3 x 38.9mm in dimensions and weighs 640g.