Mi 11 will not come with a bundled charger inside the box

Mi 11 is confirmed to not come with a charger inside the retail box.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming Mi 11 will not come with a charger bundled inside the box. The company's CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo and posted the announcement.

This proves that Apple does set a trend in the smartphone world as other manufacturers first tend to mock the OEM, while they continue to follow the trend at a later point of time. Xiaomi's move is a replica of what Apple did with its iPhone 12 Series.

Not only the move, but even the reason behind the move is the same as Apple's, which is to save the environment. Lei also goes on to confirm further ahead that Xiaomi is aware the decision might not go well with a lot of customers and as a result, it is looking to take feedback on the move.

Jun will be discussing the topic in Mi 11's press conference if there's a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection. Along with the announcement, Jun also posted the picture of the box in which the Mi 11 will ship.

The box is not only slimmer and smaller, but it also confirms some of the key specifications of the device. Firstly, the device will have a Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification, a 108MP camera, and the audio tuning for the device will be handled by Harman Kardon.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 was also spotted on Geekbench recently, sporting the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.

Mi 11 phone will have a 6.67-inch curved display and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner. The display will feature Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As per the rumours, there will be a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.

There will be a triple rear camera setup with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi 11 Pro alongside the regular Mi 11.

Xiaomi will not be the only one to remove the bundled charger from the box, as Samsung will also be reportedly doing the same with its S21 Series devices.