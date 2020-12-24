Advertisement

Samsung to follow Apple's footsteps: Might exclude chargers from Galaxy S21 series boxes

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 4:16 pm

Samsung will most likely remove the chargers from the boxes of Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung will seemingly follow Apple's footsteps by removing the chargers from the boxes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The device will reportedly launch on 14th January along with the Galaxy Buds Pro. 

 

This could be Samsung's way to save cost on its smartphones as it looks forward to compete with the chinese competitors who are offering flagship specifications at a much lesser price. 

 

The move that confirms the exclusion of chargers from the boxes of the upcoming flagship by Samsung, is that the korean manufacturer removed all the social media posts that mocked Apple for removing the chargers from iPhone boxes. 

 

Samsung made a similar move when it started excluding earphones from the boxes of Galaxy Note 10 series in the US. The company conveyed that those who wanted the earphones can request Samsung for it and the company will send them for free. 

 

It is possible that Samsung might follow the same scheme this time too. It may send chargers on consumer's request for free. Nevertheless, we will see what happens when the official launch of the devices take place in the month of January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications leaked

Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in FCC listing, confirms S-Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series European pricing and storage variants leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

Samsung launches AirDresser for daily cleaning and sanitization of clothes

Samsung TV Plus coming to India next year, confirms company

