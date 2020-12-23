Xiaomi Mi 11 teaser video and variants surface online

Xiaomi Mi 11 phone will have a 6.67-inch curved display and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 will be launching on 28th of December in China. Now ahead of the launch, the teaser video of the Mi 11 along with its variants have surfaced online.

The leaked teaser video by SparrowNews only shows the phone from the back. Further as per a leak from Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The 8GB RAM variant will be available in Smoked Purple and White colours. The 12GB RAM edition will come in Blue, Smoke Purple and a special version.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 was also spotted on Geekbench recently, sporting the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.

Mi 11 phone will have a 6.67-inch curved display and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner. The display will feature Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As per the rumours, there will be a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.

There will be a triple rear camera setup with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi 11 Pro alongside the regular Mi 11.