Mi 11 Ultra Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on April 23

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 10:51 am

Mi 11 Ultra is said to be available for purchase in the Indian market with an initial price tag of over Rs 70,000.
Mi 11 Ultra is all set to launch in India on April 23. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available on Amazon in the country.

 

The key specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a curved 120Hz QHD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, and 5000mAh battery.

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Mi 11 Ultra on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

 

As per a recent leak, the Mi 11 Ultra will be available for purchase in the Indian market with an initial price tag of over Rs 70,000. If this is true, this could be the most expensive smartphone by Xiaomi.

 

Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China and is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 72,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

 

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications 

 

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back.

 

It houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired as well as wireless charging. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48-megapixel Sony ultra-wide unit.

 

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

