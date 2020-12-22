Mi 11 official launch set for 28th of December in China

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 in China on 28th of December. It will be the first device with Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for the Mi 11, that is going to be the first device equipped with the Snapdragon 888. The device will be launching on 28th of December in China.

Xiaomi has already made the pre-orders live in the country. It made the announcement through a post on Chinese website, Weibo. The poster confirms that the launch will take place in China at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST).

There's no news regarding the global launch of the device but the Mi 11 should be arriving in other parts of the world by January 2021. Another leak pointed towards a December 29th launch but that seems to have been scrapped.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 was also spotted on Geekbench recently, sporting the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate 2K Samsung display as per the rumours and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.

On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.

Recently leaked renders reveal that the Mi 11 phone will have a curved display. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

There will be squarish triple rear camera with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera.

Photo Credit: Ben Geskin