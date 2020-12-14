Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 series to reportedly launch on December 29

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 12:15 pm

Xiaomi Mi 11 series is expected to be the first in the world to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Xiaomi will reportedly launch Mi 11 series on December 29. Till now the series has been tipped to launch in December as well as January next year but there is no official exact launch date announced by the company.

 

The new report reveals that it is not yet known if this will be a global launch event or just for China. The phone is also said to go on sale this month.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 series is expected to be the first in the world to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging. 

 

On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.  

 

Recently leaked renders reveal that the Mi 11 phone will have a curved display. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

 

There will be squarish triple rear camera with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera.

 

Apart from Xiaomi Mi 11, brands like Asus, Black Shark, Nubia RedMagic, Oppo, Realme, LG, Vivo, and OnePlus are expected to launch their respective smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 888 in the first half of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera and display details surface online

Xiaomi likely to announce Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro tipped to be announced in January

Xiaomi Mi 11 to be one of the first to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

