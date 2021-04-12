Advertisement

Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro could join Mi 11 Ultra launch in India on April 23, India Head teases

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 12, 2021 10:27 am

All the smartphones in the Mi 11 series are now being speculated to launch in India on April 23rd instead of just the Mi 11 Ultra
The Mi 11 Ultra is slated for launch in India on April 23rd and it seems like it's not the only phone out of the Mi 11 series to launch in India on the specified date. Instead, the whole Mi 11 series is now being speculated to launch on 23rd April in India and not just the Ultra variant. 

 

Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to tease that Xiaomi could be working towards bringing the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 in India along with the Mi 11 Ultra as he writes that the brand is bringing not one but many smartphones in the region with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is unclear whether he is talking about all the models in the Mi 11 series or for upcoming smartphones from the brand. 

 

 

Also, we are not sure if Xiaomi will also be bringing the Mi 11 Lite to India which is powered by the Snapdragon 780G chip and is also the cheapest phone in the series. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the company on 23rd of this month to see what it has in store for us. 

 

Mi 11 Pro Specifications 

Mi 11 Pro

Talking about the phones, the Mi 11 Pro is a toned down version of the Mi 11 Ultra. It has the same 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. 

 

The Mi 11 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The triple rear camera setup on the Mi 11 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens and OIS. The phone has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 123-degree FoV, and an 8-megapixel tele-macro tertiary camera with an f/3.4 lens, OIS, a 50x digital zoom, and a 5x optical zoom. The Mi 11 Pro misses out on the secondary display on the rear as well. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie shooter.

 

The Mi 11 Pro also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging. The Mi 11 Pro features dual Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers, IP68 certification, in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Xiaomi launches 80W wireless charging stand, wireless charging pad, Smart Projector 2 Pro and Mi AX9000 router

Mi 11 Ultra to launch on April 23 in India

