Mi 11 Lite 4G discontinued in India?

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 Lite 4G in the Indian market back in June. However, the phone has now been reportedly discontinued in India.

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed this information on his official Twitter handle. He said that a familiar source has told him that the company is discontinuing the Mi 11 Lite 4G. Take a look at his tweet below:

According to my source Xiaomi discontinued Mi 11 Lite 4G in India now they will launch Mi 11 Lite 5G in India.#Xiaomi #Mi11Lite #5G pic.twitter.com/wrzOxMQ8vT — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 31, 2021

Furthermore, he said that the company has discontinued the 4G model as it will soon launch Mi 11 Lite 5G in India. Xiaomi will launch the 5G variant of the device by stopping the sale of a 4G handset in the country.

However, it is to be noted that the company has not yet made anything official about discontinuation. Therefore, we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

The 4G model comes in two variants – 6GB + 128GB storage variant and 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The 5G variant will be priced more than the 4G model. It will likely be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC powers it. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel tele macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with an f/2.45 aperture.

The device has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.