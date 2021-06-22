Mi 11 Lite with 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, 6.8mm sleek design launched in India

Mi 11 Lite is claimed by the company to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 measuring 6.8mm in thickness and weighing 157 grams.

Xiaomi has today launched Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. The new phone comes with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64MP triple cameras on the back, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi 11 Lite comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB storage variant and 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The phone will be available to pre-order from Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores starting from June 25th with sales starting from June 28.

As a part of early bird offer, both the variants will be available for Rs 20,499 and Rs 22,499, respectively. HDFC Bank cards users will get Rs 1500 cashback which brings down the price to Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

It will be available in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colour options.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications



The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with f/2.45 aperture.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.