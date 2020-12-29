Mi 11 launched in China with Snapdragon 888, Harman Kardon tuned speakers, and more

Xiaomi has finally launched the first device in the world with a Snapdragon 888, the Mi 11.

Xiaomi has finally launched the first device with Snapdragon 888 in its home country, china. Xiaomi has gone full in with this device and it has some really interesting features up its sleeve.

To start off with, the device has dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. It is the world’s first smartphone that can detect one's heart rate with the help of the fingerprint scanner that is under the display. As said above, it is the first official device in the world to launch with Snapdragon 888.

Talking about the price, the device is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs RMB 4,299 (approx Rs 48,400). The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at RMB 4,699 (approx Rs 52,900). It will be available in Blue, White, and Black colour options. There's also a special leather edition that will be offered in orange and purple colours.

Before we talk about the specifications, we are addressing the charger situation here. Xiaomi already announced a couple of days back that it won't be providing a charger with the Mi 11 in the box for environmental protection purposes.

Now the company has cleared up the situation by providing two retail boxes, one with the charger and one without the charger. This way, the consumer can decide if they want a charger or not. Secondly, both the retail boxes cost the same so it's up to the buyer regarding which box they want.

Mi 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There is a 6.8 1-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is HDR10+ certified and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a touch response rate of 480Hz.

For optimal performance, the device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. The setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP telephoto-macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras have support for MEMC video frame technology, OIS, real-time SDR to HDR, and video super-resolution support. For selfies there is a 20MP hole-punch styled camera on the front.

The Mi 11 is backed by a 4600mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, 50W wireless fast charging support and also has support for 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.