Mi 10 Series to Get a New 5G Budget Option

The Mi 10T will be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 775G

Xiaomi is working on releasing a budget 5G smartphone in the Mi 10 series. The smartphone will cost under EUR 300 (Approximately Rs 26000) and will be launched in September.

The info came in when Xiaomi tweeted about the same where it said, "We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from €2XX! As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new @Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone!." As interesting as the pricing sounds, considering its European pricing, it is safe to expect significantly lower prices in the rest of the markets.

In the above statement, "Brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series" probably means that the phone will be powered by either Snapdragon 775 or 775G SoC. The 775G is an octa-core processor and is the successor of 765G found in the OnePlus Nord and is based on the 7nm process. The phone is speculated to be Mi 10T. The current cheapest phone in the Mi 10 series is the Mi 10 Lite which was launched in March and costs EUR 349 (Approximately Rs 30,000).

Having said that, the upcoming Mi 10T and Mi 10 Lite will have a lot of similarities. The Mi 10 Lite comes with a Snapdragon 765G, a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, and Quad-rear cameras. There's still no info about whether the Mi 10T will be launching in India but, there are speculations floating around that the Mi 10T could launch in India as Redmi K30 considering the Mi 9T was launched as Redmi K20.