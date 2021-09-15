MG Astor unveiled in India, bookings open on September 19

MG Motor India has unveiled MG Astor, India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. Astor is based on the MG’s successful global platform, ZS.

The mid-size MG Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from 19th September and bookings will start soon thereafter.

MG Astor Features

It has a Bold Celestial Grille that makes a solid on-road impression. The SUV poses an elegant and ready-for-action stance with a classic leopard jump shoulder line.

The interiors are elegantly crafted with soft-touch and premium material. It will be coming in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT. It delivers a whopping 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power. And the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with manual transmission & an 8-speed CVT. This one delivers 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

MG Astor’s personal AI assistant depicts human-like emotions and voice. The Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant, thereby humanising the experience. The AI technology will enable the users to personalise the services as per their requirements.

MG has partnered with BOSCH for ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) in Astor. AI technology, six radars and five cameras equip the SUV to manage 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features. The car ensures a safer driving experience with 27 standard safety features like ESP, TCS and HDC.

The convenience and safety features include 6 airbags, 6-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest,10.1-inch HD infotainment system for the cinematic experience and full digital cluster with 7-inch embedded LCD screen.

Astor has 80+ internet features residing on MG i-SMART technology. MG Astor hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia. Then there is Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more. MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app, along with the feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+, select cities to begin with) and access to unlimited information with Wikipedia.