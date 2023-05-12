Meta to Pulls Facebook Messenger App from Apple Watch, Users will be disappointed

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has made a surprising move by deciding to remove the Facebook Messenger app from the Apple Watch.

Starting 1st June, Apple Watch users will no longer be able to use the Messenger app to send or receive messages. The announcement was made discreetly within the app, causing surprise among many users. Meta has confirmed the change but has not publicly explained their decision.

Maximizing Ad Revenue from Messenger App

It is expected that many Apple Watch users might be feel disappointed that they will no longer be able to use Facebook Messenger on their watch post-1st June, which allowed them to conveniently send and receive messages without needing to access their iPhone physically.

It seems like Meta’s decision to eliminate the Apple Watch app was financially motivated, as it reduces ad exposure for Messenger subscribers. By encouraging users to spend more time on the iOS Facebook Messenger app, Meta hopes to increase ad impressions and generate higher revenue from advertisements.

Alternative Means to Access Messenger

Although Apple Watch users may feel let down, they still have options. Facebook Messenger can still be accessed through the iPhone app, desktop, or website, and notifications will still appear on the Apple Watch. While this may not be as convenient, it lets users stay informed about incoming messages and stay in touch with their Messenger contacts.