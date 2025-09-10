Google AI Plus Subscription Announced: Check List of Benefits

A new Google AI Plus subscription has been announced in addition to the existing Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscriptions. The new subscription replaces the AI Pro as the cheapest plan and sits below it. As of now, the plan is available in a single region and should expand to more countries.

The new Google AI Plus subscription gives users expanded access to its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI. Where free users are limited to five prompts per day, AI Plus subscribers get higher usage limits, though Google hasn’t specified the exact amount yet. For context, AI Pro allows 100 prompts daily, and AI Ultra offers 500.

AI Plus also boosts the Gemini app’s context window to 128K tokens, up from 32K for free users. Subscribers gain access to Veo 3 Fast, Google Flow for video creation, and Whisk for turning images into videos. Additional perks include the Gemini side panel in Gmail, Google Docs, and Sheets, expanded NotebookLM use, and 200 GB of Google One storage.

Also Read: Google Rolls Out Scroll and Translate in Circle to Search Starting With Samsung Galaxy Devices

Currently, AI Plus is rolling out in emerging markets, starting with Indonesia. Pricing there is Rp. 75,000 (approx Rs 401) per month, while AI Pro costs Rp. 309,000 (approx Rs 1,653). Google plans to expand the subscription to more countries in the future.

Meanwhile, Google recently rolled out support for audio files upload in Gemini. The “total audio length can be up to 10 minutes” for free users, while Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers get a limit of up to 3 hours. Users can select from file formats like MP3, M4A, WAV, etc., when uploading an audio file in Gemini for analysis.