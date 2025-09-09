Google Rolls Out Audio Files Support in Gemini Alongside Other AI-related updates

Google is now rolling out audio files support in Gemini where even free users can get an audio file uploaded for various purposes, such as transcription. Alongside, Google also expanded support for five new languages in its Search’s AI Mode.

According to an X post by Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, audio files support in Gemini was the number one requested feature by users. A support page says that the “total audio length can be up to 10 minutes” for free users, while Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers get a limit of up to 3 hours. Users can select from file formats like MP3, M4A, WAV, etc., when uploading an audio file in Gemini for analysis.

Further, Google noted that all Gemini prompts accommodate up to 10 files across various file formats, including within ZIP files.

In addition, Google said in a blog post that it is bringing AI mode in five new languages for users around the globe: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. “With this expansion, more people can now use AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language, while exploring the web more deeply,” said the company.

Finally, Reports in Google’s AI research tool NotebookLM are getting a major update starting today with several powerful new features. You can now create fully customized reports by specifying structure, style, tone, and prompts, and choose from 80+ supported languages using the new language picker.

Notebook will also offer dynamic topic suggestions based on your sources—like white papers for research or explainers for news—while a new stock report option lets you create blog posts, making it easier to tailor content to your needs.