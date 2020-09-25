MediaTek to Power Flipkart's New MarQ Smart Home Speakers

Flipkart’s new MarQ Smart Home Speakers will be powered by the MT8516 development kit which has advanced voice features to provide the most enhanced experience.

Advertisement

Flipkart has announced its new premium range of MarQ Smart Home Speakers that will be powered by MediaTek’s ultra-efficient MT8516 2-Mic Development Kit for Voice Services. The speakers come in a matte-black finish and will be available on Flipkart starting 26th September.

The association with MediaTek comes right after its announcement of 'Design in India' for the enhancement of Indian Smart Devices ecosystem. The speakers feature 6W speakers and have Google Assistant integration in Hindi and English.

Advertisement

The smart speaker can be used for certain functions for controlling the smart devices around your house, such as dimming the lights, pause the TV, or turn on the AC as it is compatible with several popular smart devices from renowned brands. The speakers have two far-field mics, and it is designed to listen better and process voice commands easily.

On the purchase of these speakers, a three-month free subscription to JioSaavn Pro is also provided. Commenting on the launch, Daniel Lin, Deputy Director for Emerging Markets at MediaTek said, “Content consumption in India has been increasing, aided by smart devices. Our collaboration with Flipkart will enable the roll-out of the new and interactive MarQ Smart Home Speakers equipped with voice assistant services. With enhanced speakers for a rich audio experience and interactive voice command, the MarQ speaker is an excellent addition to a smart home. MediaTek is focused on enabling ‘Make in India’ initiatives through associations with domestic device makers and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Flipkart.”

As the speaker is powered by MediaTek’s MT8516 kit which has features like Echo Cancellation, Source Localization and Beamforming, Noise Reduction and De-reverberation, and Auto-Gain Control. The solution features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 application processor, operating up to 1.3 GHz to process user inputs faster such as when you give commands to the device.

The MT8516 development kit will allow manufacturers to roll-out a range of smart devices including speakers, soundbars, smart home hubs, industrial applications and smart home appliances with all the advanced features for better user experience.