Advertisement

MediaTek to Power Flipkart's New MarQ Smart Home Speakers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 1:48 pm

Latest News

Flipkart’s new MarQ Smart Home Speakers will be powered by the MT8516 development kit which has advanced voice features to provide the most enhanced experience.
Advertisement

 Flipkart has announced its new premium range of MarQ Smart Home Speakers that will be powered by MediaTek’s ultra-efficient MT8516 2-Mic Development Kit for Voice Services. The speakers come in a matte-black finish and will be available on Flipkart starting 26th September. 

 

The association with MediaTek comes right after its announcement of 'Design in India' for the enhancement of Indian Smart Devices ecosystem. The speakers feature 6W speakers and have Google Assistant integration in Hindi and English. 

 

Advertisement

 

The smart speaker can be used for certain functions for controlling the smart devices around your house, such as dimming the lights, pause the TV, or turn on the AC as it is compatible with several popular smart devices from renowned brands. The speakers have two far-field mics, and it is designed to listen better and process voice commands easily.

 

On the purchase of these speakers, a three-month free subscription to JioSaavn Pro is also provided. Commenting on the launch, Daniel Lin, Deputy Director for Emerging Markets at MediaTek said, “Content consumption in India has been increasing, aided by smart devices. Our collaboration with Flipkart will enable the roll-out of the new and interactive MarQ Smart Home Speakers equipped with voice assistant services. With enhanced speakers for a rich audio experience and interactive voice command, the MarQ speaker is an excellent addition to a smart home. MediaTek is focused on enabling ‘Make in India’ initiatives through associations with domestic device makers and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Flipkart.” 

 

As the speaker is powered by MediaTek’s MT8516 kit which has features like Echo Cancellation, Source Localization and Beamforming, Noise Reduction and De-reverberation, and Auto-Gain Control. The solution features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 application processor, operating up to 1.3 GHz to process user inputs faster such as when you give commands to the device. 

 

The MT8516 development kit will allow manufacturers to roll-out a range of smart devices including speakers, soundbars, smart home hubs, industrial applications and smart home appliances with all the advanced features for better user experience. 

 

Flipkart Apologizes for 'Incorrect' Disney+ Hotstar Listing

Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer with Android 9 and dedicated remote at Rs 3,499

Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru

Flipkart introduces new feature to its refurbished goods platform 2GUD

Flipkart introduces three new languages on its platform

Flipkart, Amazon to start selling mobile & laptops in India from 20 April

Latest News from Flipkart

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Flipkart

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Garmin launches new solar-powered smartwatches in India

Reliance Digital has announced pre-booking for Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE and iPad 8th Gen

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies