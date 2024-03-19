MediaTek, Nvidia Launch AI-enabled Dimensity Auto Cockpit Chipsets: Bringing AI to Cars

MediaTek has announced at NVIDIA GTC that it’s launching four new automotive SoCs (systems-on-chip) within its Dimensity Auto Cockpit portfolio, offering enhanced AI in-cabin experiences for the next generation of intelligent vehicles. MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Cockpit CX-1, CY-1, CM-1, and CV-1 will come with support for NVIDIA DRIVE OS, allowing automakers to leverage the platform across a range of segments, spanning from premium (CX-1) to entry-level vehicles (CV-1).

MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit SoCs: Features

The Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets feature an advanced ARM v9-A system and NVIDIA’s next-gen GPU accelerated AI computing and NVIDIA RTX graphics. This AI-enabled platform enables cars to run large language models (LLMs), supporting chatbots, delivering rich content to multiple displays, detecting driver alertness, and providing other cutting-edge AI-based safety and entertainment applications.

Local application processing enhances security, speed, and latency. Moreover, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit ensures user data protection through hardware-based security features compliant with the latest automotive safety standards.

The Dimensity Auto Cockpit platform integrates an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which supports ray tracing for realistic visuals and lighting effects in games, plus AI upscaling and frame generation. Additionally, passengers can seamlessly stream movies and other content across multiple displays, since Dimensity Auto Cockpit supports the latest connectivity and memory technologies. Consumers can even take advantage of advanced video conferencing features, including AI gaze correction and AI-based audio enhancement.

To help lower bill-of-material costs, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit CX-1, CY-1, CM-1, and CV-1 chipsets are highly integrated. The built-in multi-camera HDR ISP supports front-facing, in-cabin, and bird’s-eye-view cameras for a wide variety of safety applications. Additionally, the integrated audio DSP supports the latest voice assistants so a driver can get information and control their infotainment system without taking their hands off the steering wheel.

Along with Dimensity Auto Cockpit, the platform includes Dimensity Auto Connect, which provides high-speed telematics and Wi-Fi networking technologies. MediaTek Dimensity Auto Drive offers a scalable and comprehensive open platform powered by NVIDIA with intelligent assist and autonomous driving solutions, while Dimensity Auto Components provides reliable automotive-grade chipsets and stand-alone components for always-connected vehicles.