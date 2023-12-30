2023: MediaTek Powers 47% of Smartphones Launched in India

In the dynamic landscape of India’s technology market, MediaTek, the global semiconductor giant, has emerged triumphant, powering an impressive 47% of the 311 smartphones launched in the country in 2023, as per the research done by The Mobile Indian.

Mediatek’s strategic initiatives and emphasis on high-performance chipsets at diverse price points have solidified its position in India’s rapidly evolving technology sector.

MediaTek’s Strategic Moves and Market Position

The company’s strategic moves have positioned it as a significant player in India’s evolving technology sector, particularly in the realm of smartphones and communication technologies.

A notable aspect of MediaTek’s approach is its emphasis on delivering high-performance chipsets at varying price points, aligning with the diverse preferences of the Indian consumer base. By fostering collaborations with local manufacturers and smartphone brands, MediaTek has fueled the growth of the domestic electronics industry and ensured the availability of feature-rich devices to a broader audience.

Beyond smartphones, MediaTek’s influence extends to diverse devices like smart TVs and tablets, showcasing the adaptability of its technology to meet the multifaceted needs of Indian consumers. The company’s contributions align with India’s digital revolution, actively supporting initiatives for a digitally empowered nation.

Chipset Distribution in Smartphones launched in 2023

In 2023, MediaTek emerged as the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market, with an impressive 47% of 311 smartphones launched in India powered by their chipsets. This was 20% higher than their nearest competitor, Qualcomm, which powered 84 smartphones.

The distribution breakdown reveals MediaTek’s significant lead at 47%, followed by Qualcomm at 27%, Unisoc at 13%, Exynos at 7%, Apple Bionic at 4%, and Google Tensor at 2%.

Top 5 MediaTek Processors Used in 2023

This year, MediaTek released several chipsets for smartphones. The Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus are the company’s newest flagship processors that power several high-end phones. These chipsets are designed to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 1. MediaTek also announced the Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 8300 chipsets, which combine generative AI capabilities.

In 2023, a diverse array of 25 MediaTek chipsets powered smartphones, with the following notable highlights of the top 5 MediaTek processors used different smartphones:

Helio G85: The MediaTek Helio G85 was an impressive addition to the Helio G series, designed specifically for mid-range smartphones and gaming enthusiasts. This entry-level chipset aimed at improving the performance of budget phones. It came with an octa-core CPU arranged in a big.LITTLE setup, featuring two fast ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2 GHz for performance-intensive tasks and six small ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz for efficiency.

Additionally, the chipset is fitted with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU that has a 1 GHz graphic core to ensure a better gaming experience. It was manufactured using a 12 nm FinFET process. The Helio G85 also comes equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine technology for optimizing performance, enhancing AI-camera capabilities, and enabling multi-camera photography.

Dimensity 6020: The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 is a smartphone chipset that comprises eight cores and was announced in March 2023. The chipset is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology and features Mali-G57 MP2 graphics and 2200 MHz CPU cores. It comprises two fast ARM Cortex-A76 cores and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores (Octa-Core with Heterogeneous Multi-Processing). The specifications of this chipset are quite similar to the old Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset is designed to support 5G connectivity.

Dimensity 6100+: The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is a 5G smartphone chipset that was announced in July 2023. It features a 3GPP Release-16 standard Modem and 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology, which includes a complete suite of R16 power saving enhancements, plus MediaTek’s own optimizations that result in 13-30% greater power efficiency compared to competitor alternatives in common 5G sub-6GHz connectivity scenarios. The chipset also supports dual, low-band ENDC and 8-layer DL MIMO.

Dimensity 7050: The Dimensity 7050 is a powerful and efficient smartphone chipset that perfectly balances performance and power consumption. It boasts an octa-core processor with a speed of 2600 MHz and Mali-G68 MC4 graphics. Manufactured using 6-nanometer process technology, it has two fast ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. This chipset supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC), Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, it features a third-generation APU, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K HDR recording, and 200MP single camera support.

Dimensity 1080: The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a smartphone chipset with 8 cores, which was announced in October of 2022. It uses a 6-nanometer process technology and features Mali-G68 MP4 graphics and 2600 MHz CPU cores. The chipset has two high-speed ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six power-saving Cortex-A55 cores (Octa-Core with Heterogeneous Multi-Processing). Additionally, the Dimensity 1080 supports 5G connectivity. The chipset is designed to offer better performance and camera features than its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.

MediaTek’s Presence Across Price Ranges

MediaTek’s strategic approach was evident in its even distribution across different price ranges of smartphones, aligning seamlessly with the overall mobile market in India, where 41% of smartphones were priced under Rs 15,000, and 22% fell in the Rs 15,001 – Rs 25,000 range. Most MediaTek chipsets found their place in budget and mid-budget smartphones.

Price Range of Smartphones in which MediaTek Processor was used in 2023

Price Range of Smartphones Launched in India (2023)

Also, as the demand for 5G technology increased, Mediatek was quick to respond by offering a range of 5G-enabled mobile chips that catered to various segments of the mobile market. From budget smartphones to premium devices, Mediatek’s 5G offering gave mobile brands the flexibility to choose the suitable chip according to their target audience and budget. With this move, Mediatek established itself as a key player in the 5G space and paved the way for the widespread adoption of 5G technology in the mobile industry.

Top 5 Mobile brands Embracing MediaTek Chipset in 2023

MediaTek’s impact on the smartphone industry was particularly noticeable through its partnerships with major smartphone brands. Realme emerged as the leader, having integrated MediaTek chipsets in 25 of its smartphones, followed by Vivo with 21 devices and Tecno 20. Other smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Infinix also incorporated MediaTek chips into their device offerings.

Top 5 Mobile Brands That Used MediaTek Chipset in 2023

MediaTek’s Role in India’s Tech Ecosystem

As 2023 concludes, MediaTek stands as a key enabler of affordable, feature-rich devices across various price segments, cementing its position as a driving force in India’s dynamic technology ecosystem. The company’s adaptability to diverse market needs and collaborations with leading smartphone brands underline its pivotal role in driving the digital revolution in the country.

