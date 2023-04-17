MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform launched for smart vehicles: All details

MediaTek today announced Dimensity Auto, its next generation automotive platform designed to provide automakers with a wide variety of MediaTek’s proprietary technologies that are made for intelligent, always-connected vehicles. As part of this platform, MediaTek Dimensity Auto offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity AutoConnect, Dimensity Auto Drive, and Dimensity Auto Components.

Dimensity Auto Cockpit

The Dimensity Auto Cockpit is designed to be the “world’s fastest smart cockpit”, according to the brand. It brings MediaTek’s flagship-grade experience in Smart Home and Entertainment to vehicles, and is built using leading chip manufacturing processes to maximise feature integration, performance, and power efficiency.

It includes a complete portfolio of solutions with hardware and software scalability. The chip is made of 3nm advanced process and consists of the chipmaker’s AI multi-processors, equipped with both deep learning accelerator (MDLA) and vision processing unit (MVPU).

It supports MiraVision smart display technology, supporting multiple displays and up to 8K 120Hz screens in HDR. There’s support for multiple HDR cameras and dedicated DSP for microphone audio processing alongside full suite of entertainment streaming and decoding. The systems will also have a fast boot time, as per MediaTek.

Dimensity Auto Drive and Dimensity Auto Components

The Dimensity Auto Drive enables ADAS solutions and provides a scalable and comprehensive open platform to provide partners with intelligent assist and autonomous driving solutions. All of these are enabled via MediaTek’s AI Processing Units.

MediaTek is also introducing Dimensity Auto Components, which as per the company, provide automotive-grade chipsets and stand-alone components for new generations of connected, intelligent vehicles. There’s support for advanced integrated display technology, making way for flexible OLED screens and large-screen, multi-display options for new EV units.

Users will also be able to pinpoint the location of their vehicles even in underground parking structures, tunnels and other satellite dead zones with the help of these products.

Read More: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC announced: Check details

Dimensity Auto Connect

MediaTek’s wireless communication technology portfolio that includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, navigation, and NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications will now be integrated into the always-connected vehicles.

Using a combination of high-speed telematics and Wi-Fi networking, Dimensity Auto Connect will help drivers stay consistently connected with the world around them. The Auto Connect platform consists of automotive communication technologies based on 3GPP open standards, including MediaTek 5G NTN technology, 5G RedCap for better performance than 4G, and more.

Then there’s 5G Sub-6GHz with Carrier Aggregation technology for extended range and multi-gigabit data speeds. Systems will further have Wi-Fi 7, high interoperability and coexistence of multiple wireless network standards such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G and a comprehensive GNSS coverage for more accurate positioning.

Lastly, the company says that it is “committed to investing in innovative automotive technologies, which will provide the global market with a portfolio of reliable high-performance computing, and innately intelligent solutions that focus on energy efficiency”.