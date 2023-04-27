MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ is coming on May 10

MediaTek is gearing up to launch an enhanced version of it’s Dimensity 9200 flagship mobile processor, that is called the Dimensity 9200+. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ is now set to launch on May 10. The device will succeed the Dimensity 9200 that was launched in November of last year.

The announcement of the launch of the new processor was made by MediaTek on Weibo. Rumours suggest that the iQOO 8 Pro will be the first ever smartphone to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek chipset. The device was recently spotted on benchmarking platforms that confirmed some of the key specifications of the Dimensity 9200+.

These include a 1 x Cortex-X3 core operating at 3.35GHz, 3 x Cortex-A715 cores working at 3.00GHz, four Cortex-A510 cores clocking at 2.00GHz, and Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. The chip achieved an impressive score of 1,368,597 on AnTuTu benchmarking platform. iQOO and Vivo both could employ this chipset on more of their devices in the second half of this year, such as in the iQOO 11S and the Vivo X90 Plus.

Gaming smartphones from Asus could be coming with this chip in the future. To compete with the chip, Qualcomm could also come up with a new processor which should ideally be called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. However, there’s no official announcement from the brand regarding any launch as of now.

In related news to MediaTek, the brand recently launched Dimensity Auto, its next generation automotive platform designed to provide automakers with a wide variety of MediaTek’s proprietary technologies that are made for intelligent, always-connected vehicles. As part of this platform, MediaTek Dimensity Auto offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity AutoConnect, Dimensity Auto Drive, and Dimensity Auto Components.