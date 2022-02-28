A new OnePlus smartphone with Dimensity 8100 SoC coming soon

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India. Now seems like the company has already started working on a new premium OnePlus smartphone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The official name of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is not known at the moment. But the key specifications of the device have been leaked online.

Upcoming OnePlus Smartphone Leaked Specs

As per the specifications leaked by the tipster, the phone will have 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will be a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

OnePlus Dimensity 8100 powered phone appears to be launching soon.

Further, the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 is also rumored to feature the same Dimensity 8100 chipset.

For the optics, the phone will come with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor. Besides, it will pack a 4500 mAh battery. Further the leak tells us that the phone will come with support for a 150W fast charging support.

Apart from these details, no other specifications are known at the moment. But now since the smartphone has started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming phone. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Oneplus Nord CE 2 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 24,999.

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. There is a 64-megapixel camera with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB Type-C.